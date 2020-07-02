Two locals killed in Sevier County wreck

A Nashville man and a Mineral Springs youth were killed the morning of Sunday, June 28 in a two-vehicle accident in Sevier County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Passenger Bernard Edwards, 22, of Nashville, and 15-year-old Elizha Tukai “Kai” Leeper, 15, of Mineral Springs, unnamed but listed by the ASP as a driver died, in the accident. Passenger Quentin Witherspoon, 22, of Fulton was also injured.

The accident happened around 6 a.m.

The three subjects were traveling northbound in a 2003 Honda Civic on Highway 41 near De Queen when a 2014 Chevrolet truck crossed the centerline and struck the Civic. The ASP report does not indicate who was driving the truck or if they were injured.

ASP Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria reported the road and weather conditions at the time of the wreck were clear and dry.

