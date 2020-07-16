The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

94 years ago: October 1926

Miss Thora White of Nathan and Sam Reese of Centre Point were married at the Methodist Parsonage on the 3rd, the Rev. Mr. Gold pronouncing the ceremony. The marriage was kept secret for two weeks and the announcement came as a great surprise to the many friends of the contracting parties. The bride is a charming and accomplished young lady, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac White of Nathan. The groom is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Jeff Reese of Centre Point and a popular and promising young man. The News join in best wishes for them.

(Adv.) For Sale Cheap-My RCA radio set, complete with cabinet, batteries, tubes, loudspeaker, headsets, and aerial material, and will install. Harry Hill

______

54 years ago: April 1966

There are estimated to be at least 200 broiler growers in Howard County. Most of them are with Mountaire and Central Soya. Only four counties in Arkansas produce more broilers: Washington, Benton, Yell and Madison.

_______

94 years ago: October 1926 Miss Thora White of Nathan and Sam Reese of Centre Point were married at the Methodist Parsonage on the 3rd, the Rev. Mr. Gold pronouncing the ceremony. The marriage was kept secret for two weeks and the announcement came as a great surprise to the many friends of the contracting parties. The bride is a charming and accomplished young lady, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac White of Nathan. The groom is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Jeff Reese of Centre Point and a popular and promising young man. The News join in best wishes for them. (Adv.) For Sale Cheap-My RCA radio set, complete with cabinet, batteries, tubes, loudspeaker, headsets, and aerial material, and will install. Harry Hill ______ 54 years ago: April 1966 There are estimated to be at least 200 broiler growers in Howard County. Most of them are with Mountaire and Central Soya. Only four counties in Arkansas produce more broilers: Washington, Benton, Yell and Madison. _______ 47 years ago: August 1973 Dale Hamilton, Centennial Commission president, performed well as emcee at the cake cutting and dedication Monday. He urged several hundred listeners to visit the Flea Market under Willie Click’s supervision. Smack in front of the speaker’s platform a mongrel busied himself scratching. ”See, there’s a flea now,” Dale told the crowd. Want Ads: I would like to shell your peas, 75 cents a bushel. Call Billy Keaster. ________ 34 years ago: April 1986 Senator Dale Bumpers explained that early in his Washington career he helped pass a national bill allowing right turns against the red light, in the interest of fuel conservation, when gasoline was in short supply and the price mounting. Bumpers said that saved many barrels of expensive oil. Some experts say some 35,000 American pedestrians have been smacked by cars turning right against the red light. Since 1906 more than 60,000 diamonds have been found in America’s only diamond mine-The Crater of Diamonds State Park, near the town of Murfreesboro, Arkansas. (Adv.) The 1985-86 Perot Theatre Series. Ernie Pyle selected and edited by William Windom, A Mid-America Arts Alliance Program. With gentle wit and a unique perception, Ernie Pyle, “the Little People’s Philosopher” of the 1930s and ’40s comes to life through William Windom. Sunday April 20, 8:00 pm; Tickets $6, $8, $10. A presentation of the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Inc.

47 years ago: August 1973

Dale Hamilton, Centennial Commission president, performed well as emcee at the cake cutting and dedication Monday.

He urged several hundred listeners to visit the Flea Market under Willie Click’s supervision.

Smack in front of the speaker’s platform a mongrel busied himself scratching. ”See, there’s a flea now,” Dale told the crowd.

Want Ads: I would like to shell your peas, 75 cents a bushel. Call Billy Keaster.

________

34 years ago: April 1986

Senator Dale Bumpers explained that early in his Washington career he helped pass a national bill allowing right turns against the red light, in the interest of fuel conservation, when gasoline was in short supply and the price mounting. Bumpers said that saved many barrels of expensive oil. Some experts say some 35,000 American pedestrians have been smacked by cars turning right against the red light.

Since 1906 more than 60,000 diamonds have been found in America’s only diamond mine-The Crater of Diamonds State Park, near the town of Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

(Adv.) The 1985-86 Perot Theatre Series. Ernie Pyle selected and edited by William Windom, A Mid-America Arts Alliance Program. With gentle wit and a unique perception, Ernie Pyle, “the Little People’s Philosopher” of the 1930s and ’40s comes to life through William Windom. Sunday April 20, 8:00 pm; Tickets $6, $8, $10. A presentation of the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Inc.

Like this: Like Loading...