The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

134 years ago: November 1886

We don’t know exactly how it is, but we would venture to guess that a great many preachers in Arkansas are candidates for chaplain in the next house and senate. Preachers had better stay at their posts and preach to the people. The Lord didn’t call them to pray for the lawmakers, did He? If a minister can be found who is unfit for anything but praying to legislators in the presence of the Almighty, elect him.

_______

94 years ago: October 1926

Despite the fact that cotton has brought a very low price this year, the farmers of this immediate section of the state are in good condition for living as a rule.

Most of them have plenty of everything that can be grown here successfully to live on and their cotton money is left to buy those things they desire and cannot raise.

Those who feel this section is not blessed have only to go to other sections and see what they have.

_____

The 1924 graduates of Nashville High School celebrated their 50th class reunion on Nov. 30, 1974.

46 years ago: November 1974

Mrs. Diane Dalrymple Walsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hollis Dalrymple of Dierks and wife of David Walsworth of Shreveport, recently received a news release from Southern State College, which informed her that she ranked in the 99th percentile on the National Teacher Examination.

National Teacher Exam scores revealed that out of 123 graduating teachers last spring at SSC, Diane made the highest score, achieving the 99th percentile.

This score means that of all the teachers taking the test last spring in the United States, only 1 percent achieved a higher score.

Diane is a 1971 graduate of Dierks High School and a 1974 graduate of Southern State.

________

36 years ago: March 1984

Nashville is committed to building a Dinosaur Walk as a tourist attraction. After a session with Parks and Tourism representatives, a civic group okayed buying a set of reprints from a New Mexico museum, to be part of 66-foot Dinosaur Walk that will include the actual footprints of a Sauropod made some 100 million years ago and left beneath the surface of the quarry at the Briar Plant.

The walk will be erected on the north side of the courthouse lawn, paralleling the existing sidewalk.

