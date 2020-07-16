Obituary: Wilford Arland Strickland, 64, of Nashville

Wilford Arland Strickland (Wild Willie) passed away July 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Strickland was born June 15, 1956, to Rodney Strickland and Betty Jackson Cummings. He was a member of the First Christian Church in San Marcos, Texas.

Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Strickland, Sr.; a brother, Rodney Strickland; grandparents Virgil and Mary Jackson; and stepfather Clyde Cummings, and father-in-law Joe E. Lingo, Sr.

He is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Marilyn Strickland of Nashville; children Teniah Trosclair (Will) of Junction City, Ark., and Brian Strickland (Dana) of Hensley, Ark.; four grandchildren: Arlie Richard, Gabe Richard, Teagan Strickland and Easton Strickland; a special mother-in-law, Doris Lingo; mother Betty Sue Cummings; sisters Beverly Reynga (Danny) of Hope, Ark., and Susan Sasser of Nashville; a brother, Marc Harris (Elizabeth) from Nashville; a brother-in-law, Joe E. Lingo, Jr. (Trish) and sister-in-law, Pam Tollett, all of Nashville, Ark.

Willie was a truck driver for more than 30 years. He loved to fish & hunt with his kids and grandkids. He loved to garden, and he liked to cook. He loved NASCAR on Sunday afternoons and cheering on his favorite racer, Chase Elliott. In his younger days he spent a lot of time burning up the ¼ mile in the “Born to Boogie” Firebird. He also may or may not have been responsible for the melted pea gravel on Rural Route 4.

Willie’s grandchildren were the love of his life. He played in the playhouse with Arlie and Teagan when they were younger, hunted and fished with Gabe, cooked fish sticks, peas, and mac-n-cheese with Teagan and Easton when his work had him in the neighborhood. Arlie also kept him entertained and laughing with snapchat filters. He loved Easton’s curly hair and would rub his head for good luck.

Pall bearers will be Brandon Keeton, Bryan Woods, Sammy Juarez, Eldon Lingo, Derek Tollett, Brad Howell, Cornelio Perez.

Graveside services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Center Point Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, #1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202; St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607.

We ask that you please social distance and wear a mask per covid -19 rules.

Like this: Like Loading...