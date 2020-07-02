Obituary: Tyler Lane Chism, 16, of Nashville

Tyler Lane Chism, 16, of Nashville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.

He was born June 27, 2003, in Texarkana, Texas, to Clarence Chism, III, of Livingston, Texas, and Katherine Ann Marquart Bethel of Nashville.

He was a 10th grade student at Nashville High School. He was as Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Louis and Ethelene Marquart.

He is survived by a brother, Tanner Lee Chism of Nashville

Graveside services were scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery near Nashville with Bro. Bruce Short officiating.

Guests should follow COVID-19 guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks.

