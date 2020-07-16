Obituary: Truman G. Dixon, 79, of Dierks

Truman G. Dixon, age 79, of Dierks, Ark., died on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Dierks, Ark. He was born Oct. 26, 1940 in Friendship, Ark., the son of the late Lewis and Rosie Tucker Dixon.

Mr. Dixon was a member of the Assembly of God in Dierks, Ark.,, and worked at Weyerhaeuser for many years.

Survivors include his wife Bernece Dixon of Dierks, Ark.; three sons, Donald Dixon of Texarkana, Texas, Truman Lewis Dixon of Nashville, Ark., Daniel James Dixon of Dierks, Ark.; one daughter Darlene Dixon of Dierks, Ark.; 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Kevin Harrington officiating. Burial followed in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

