Obituary: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Clemons, 40, of Nashville

Thomas “Tommy” Clemons, age 40, of Nashville, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Chucky Clemons and Teresa (French) Forrest. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

He worked many years as a professional window tinter. He loved music and enjoyed writing, singing, and DJ’ing his own music. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He loved skateboarding with his son, spending time with his family, crafting, and many other hobbies. He was a true light in the lives of his family and friends.

He leaves behind his son, Caiden Clemons; his daughter, Ashlyn Fellows; his father, Chucky Clemons; his mother and step-father, Teresa and Richard Forrest; his sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Ed Woods; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Kesha Forrest, Donnie and Kirstie Forrest and Steven and Stephanie Forrest; and a number of nieces, nephews, other extended family and a host of friends who will miss his humor and smile.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Ed Woods officiating.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...