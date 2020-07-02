Obituary: Robert Kenneth Hughes, 77, of Nashville

Robert Kenneth “Ken” Hughes, age 77, passed this life Sunday June 28, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delight, Ark., the son of the late Doyle Galby Hughes and Warner Odell Kelley Hughes.

Ken was a member of the church of Christ; a lifetime member of the AAA; an avid sports lover and basketball referee; gifted athlete; held national records in collegiate basketball at Henderson State University; coach and teacher; skilled gardener known for his tomatoes and manicured lawn; master crossword puzzler; world traveler; Bible and book salesman; beloved bus driver for the Nashville Public Schools; business owner and entrepreneur who brought Road Mart, Dox Sporting Goods, and Tastee Freez to the community; rascal joker-in-chief; and will be remembered for his brilliant intelligence and wit. He was a legend.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Donald Holmes of Ovilla, Texas.

He is survived by: daughter Jana Howard and husband Jon of Nashville, Ark.; daughter Jamie Hughes-Lowery and husband Jarrod of Texarkana, Ark.; son Jade Hughes of Nashville, Ark.; daughter Gina Bonacci-Colman and husband Heath of Englewood, Colo.; sister Carolyn Hughes Holmes of Hot Springs, Ark.; brother Howard Hughes and wife Dottie of Maumelle, Ark.; brother Randy Hughes and wife Karan of Maumelle, Ark.; 10 grandchildren — Klaire, Eli, Kelley, Joshua, Kale, Jaylee, Cash, Cooper, Jacob, and Matthew; as well as a number of nephews and nieces and a magnitude of friends who loved him dearly.

A public visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made to the Scrapper Pantry in memory of and to honor Ken Hughes. Please send donations to Nashville School District, 600 North 4th Street, Nashville, AR, 71852.

Online sympathy messages may be sent to www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...