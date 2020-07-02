Obituary: Paul Wayne Tollett, 71, of Nashville

Paul Wayne Tollett, age 71, died at his home in Nashville on June 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on Oct. 3, 1948, at the Citty Hospital in Nashville. He was the youngest of three children born to Lewis “Beef” and Frances Tollett.

After leaving Nashville High School in 1966, he attended what is now known as UCA in Conway graduating with a teaching degree in 1970.

Paul began his teaching career in Nashville, Ark., then El Paso, Texas. At the age of 31 he returned to Arkansas to become Principal at Mineral Springs. Over the next many years, he was Principal at Nashville Elementary, Nashville Primary and Murfreesboro Elementary. He ended his career as Principal of Nashville Elementary.

Paul was a true Scrapper and affectionately known by many as “Mr. Tollett.” His favorite routine was greeting the students each day at morning drop off.

Paul was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 27 years, Dena Tollett. Dena took great care of Paul throughout their marriage, but especially during the past seven years as Paul battled illness. He is also survived by his two sons and stepson: Michael (Heather) Tollett, Matt (Carrie) Tollett and Michael Ordonez. He had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild who meant the world to him: Taylor, Landon, Mattie, Gracie, and Rhett Tollett. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (Lester) Bradley, and David (Judy) Tollett, who held a special place in their hearts for their baby brother. Paul also leaves behind his in-laws, Joe and Gloria Dallas, brothers-in-law Ranay (Deb) and Scotty (Lori) Floyd and sister-in-law Kathy (Steve) Linville, along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night at Nashville Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Biggs Chapel Cemetery with Lester Bradley officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to the Paul Tollett Scholarship Fund in care of Lester Bradley,PO Box 206, Nashville, AR 71852.

We ask that everyone please follow the Covid-19 guidelines by social distancing and wearing a mask.

