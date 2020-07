McDuff Jones, 70 ,of Texarkana, Ark., died Friday, July 10, 2020, in Texarkana.

He was born April 9, 1950, in Dierks, the son of the late Carl and Lena Mae Crisp Jones. He was retired from the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, in the sanitation department.

Survivors include: five siblings, Raymond Jones, Carl Jones, Jean Young, Verna Dickson and Noami Tippen.

A private graveside service was held Saturday afternoon at Sunshine Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

