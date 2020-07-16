Obituary: Max Burl Teeter, 65, of Nashville

Max Burl Teeter, age 65 of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 8, 1955, in Dixon County, Neb., the son of the late James Robert and Janece Turpin Teeter.

Mr. Teeter was a member of the New Life in Jesus Christ, and the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an uncle, Daryl Teeter, his first cousins Darry Teeter and Andy Anderson, Uncle Britt Turpin, Uncle Tom Turpin, Aunt Arletta Anderson.

Survivors include: his wife, Roberta Teeter of Nashville, Ark.; three daughters, Lana Walden Murray and husband Bret of Williston, Vt., Anna Gaspar and husband Jeremy of Maumelle, Ark., Kitty Reeves and husband Chip of Benton, Ark.; two brothers, Robert Glen Teeter of Okla., Joe B. Teeter of Wyo.; a sister, Janelle Roxeanne Simpson of Colo.; six grandchildren, Rowan, Melia, Harrison, Kensey, Addison, and Jacob, his aunt, Bobbie McCoy; Aunt Lois Turpin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at New Life In Jesus Christ in Nashville, Ark.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at New Life In Jesus Christ in Nashville, Ark.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bowden Cemetery/Crow Mountain in Pottsville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Life in Jesus Christ Church, 913 S. Main St., Nashville, AR 71852.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: Please follow social distancing rules and wear your mask at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...