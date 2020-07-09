Obituary: John Edward Grubbs, 33, formerly of Dierks

Mr. John Edward Grubbs, age 33, a resident of Kenedy, Texas, formerly of Dierks, Ark., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Hope, Ark. He was a pipeline welder in the Texas oilfields. John was a Christian, and loved to hunt and fish. He was a graduate of Dierks High School where he played football.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady and Pauline Grubbs and James and Barbara Gustic.

John is survived by his father and step-mother, Ricky Dan and Angelene Grubbs of Delight, Ark.; his mother, Dorothy Mae Gustic Grubbs of Dierks; one brother, Michael Grubbs of Dierks; three step-brothers, Daniel Nolen, Cameron Couch, and Dalton Franks; one step-sister, Rebecca Nolen; his dog, Rocky; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Graveside funeral services for John will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Dierks Cemetery with Jaron Tipton officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

A general viewing will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5th at the funeral home in Dierks.

You may register on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

