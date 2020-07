Jackie Nolte, 61, of Nashville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Nashville. She was born Jan. 22, 1959.

She was a Baptist.

Survivors include: her sons, Rodney Nolte, and Jason Nolte and wife Stephanie, all of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Bingen-Ozan Cemetery with Bro. David Blase officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

