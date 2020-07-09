Obituary: Gary Dean Deloney, 58, of Mineral Springs

Gary Dean DeLoney, born October 7, 1961, passed from this life on June 29, 2020, at Hospice of Texarkana in Texarkana, Texas. He was 58 years old and was a resident of Mineral Springs Ark.

Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Ennis) DeLoney. He is survived by his father, Charles DeLoney of Mineral Springs Ark.; son, Dustin DeLoney and wife Kristina of Mabelvale Ark.; daughter Ambur DeLoney of Mineral Springs, Ark.; sister, Cyndi Smith of Texarkana, Ark.; and five grandchildren: Aiden, Payton, Niko, Piper & Seth.

“Castro” enjoyed riding his horse, fishing, and spending time on the farm with family and friends.

Gary Dean DeLoney is being cremated under the direction of Queen City Funeral Home.

Additional information may be found and digital condolences honoring his memory may be placed at queencityfuneralhome.com.

