Obituary: Elizha Tukai ‘Kai’ Leeper, 15, of Mineral Springs

Elizha Tukai “Kai” Leeper, 15, of Mineral Springs, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born Jan. 16, 2005, in Texarkana, Texas.

He attended Mineral Springs High School.

Survivors include: his father and stepmother, Carl Lavell Leeper and April Summers-Leeper of Mineral Springs; his mother and stepfather, LaBetha Crow Patterson and Greg Patterson of Provo; a sister, Sadie Leeper, and a brother, Lenny Leeper both of Provo; three step-brothers, James Summers Smith, Justin Summers, Jordan Summers; a step-sister, Jasmin Summers all of Mineral Springs.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday July 4, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville with Pastor Jamie Erby officiating. Private burial followed under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

