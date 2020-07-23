Obituary: Chesla Alfred Bearden, 88, of Dierks

Chesla Alfred Bearden, 88, of Dierks, died Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born April 23, 1932, in Wynnewood, Okla., the son of the late Lonnie Alford and Naomi (Jackson) Bearden.

He was a Korean War veteran of the US Navy and also served in the US Air Force. He was retired from Weyerhaeuser and was a poultry grower.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria A. Bearden; a sister, Verdell High; and a brother Odell Bearden.

Survivors include: a daughter, Relinda Ruth of Dierks; two sons, Randy Bearden and wife, Carole of Ashdown, and Rocky Bearden and wife, Frieda of Valliant, Okla.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

