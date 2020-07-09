Obituary: Cheryl Sisson, 63, of Murfreesboro

Cheryl Sisson, 63, of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Hot Springs.

She was born Dec. 6, 1956, to the late William Gene and Ruth Adeline Spurlock Risher.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Risher, and two brothers, Charles Risher and Jerry Risher.

Survivors incliude: her husband, Garry Sisson; son Chad Denham and wife Cara; three daughters, Torrie Shaw and husband Daniel, Kellie Epperly and husband Wayne, and Trinity Florez; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro with Bro. Alan McRae officiating. Burial followed in the Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

