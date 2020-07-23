Obituary: Betty ‘Sissy’ Renee Burgess, 51, of Umpire

Betty “Sissy” Renee Burgess, 51, of Umpire, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 7, 1969, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Horace Marvin and Patsy Irene Douglas Burgess.

She was a member of Bissell Chapel Community Church.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Mae Burgess.

Survivors include: a son, Michael Barnes and wife, Heather, of De Queen; a daughter , Bailey Lott and husband Colby Westbrook of Dierks; five brothers, Marvin Burgess of Caddo Gap, James Burgess, and Garth Burgess both of Umpire, Nathan Burgess of Athens, and Phillip Burgess of Dierks; also a grandchild.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Athens Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Vaughn and Joe Isham officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

