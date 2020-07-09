Obituary: Betty Fern Rink Culp, 81, of De Queen

Mrs. Betty Fern Rink Culp, age 81, a resident of De Queen, Ark., died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in De Queen. She was a machinist, retired from Baldwin Piano and Sevier County Courthouse. She loved reading, traveling, entering contests and going to the casino.

Mrs. Culp was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Lee and Betty Ann Cook Rink; her husband, Harley Culp; one son, Autry Lee Avery; one brother, Virgil “Bud” Rink; and two infant brothers, Arthur Lee Rink and Charles Davis Rink.

She is survived by one son, Allan Avery of De Queen; one daughter, Terri Willmon of De Queen; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and “Cop” Bush of Wilton, Ark., and M.V. “Doodle” and Jerry Boykin of Lockesburg, Ark.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family from the Dallas area.

Funeral services for Mrs. Culp will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. George Frachiseur officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

General viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family requests that everyone remain safe and please, if possible, wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

You may register on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

