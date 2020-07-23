Obituary: Annette Westfall, 83, of Mineral Springs

Annette Westfall, age 83 of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1936 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Sam and Gladys Sutton Clements.

Mrs. Westfall was a member of the New Shiloh Baptist Church in Mineral Springs and loved the Lord. She was a prayer warrior. She was well loved by all that knew her and always made her family’s house a home. Annette was a devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Smith.

She is survived by: her husband of 68 years, Joe Westfall of Mineral Springs; two sons, Sam Westfall (Debbie) of Texarkana, and Dave Westfall and (Ronnie) of Brighton, Colo.; two daughters, Karen Lewandowski (Cheryl) of Mineral Springs and Tina Hadden (Kenny) of Palmdale, Calif.; a brother, Gary Clements (Mary) of Mineral Springs; a sister Henrietta Marks of Long Beach, Calif.; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

There will be a family memorial service held at a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

