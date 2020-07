Scrapperette softball Coach Phillip Miller said Monday afternoon that he is retiring.

“It was a hard decision to make,” he said. “I felt it was time.”

Miller was head coach in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Earlier, he served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Scrapperette program. He is also the former head coach at Arkansas High of Texarkana where he won a state championship.

The 2020 Scrapperettes were 9-0 when the season ended March 13.

