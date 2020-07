Mineral Springs High School principal Clint Jones has resigned and a search for a replacement is underway.

Jones will take an administrative position in the Lake Hamilton school district, according to MS Supt. Bill Lee.

Lee said that the school had received 23 applications for the position and that interviews should be completed this week.

The MS school board will hold its regular monthly meeting next Monday, and Lee will submit his recommendation for the position for the board’s approval.

