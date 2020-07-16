Mortar boards ready to fly at area graduations

Nashville

Graduation ceremonies for the Nashville High School Class of 2020 will be held Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m. in Scrapper Arena. The class includes 114 students.

The event originally was set for May 17, but was postponed two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Regulations from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

Doors at the arena will open at 6:45 p.m. All graduates are required to wear masks, and all attendees also will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. All graduates will be screened before the ceremony.

Each graduate will receive eight tickets at graduation practice this morning (July 15) at the arena. All attendees must have a ticket to enter the arena. No one will be allowed on the arena floor except graduates.

Guests will not be allowed to go onto the arena floor to take pictures during or after the ceremony.

Glass vases, balloons and signs will not be allowed.

The class valedictorian is Anastasia Quinney and the salutatorian is Deven Barton.

Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro High School will hold its traditional graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. on Holloway Field at Rattler Stadium.

All participants and patrons are required to wear a mask in order to attend the event and hand sanitizer will be provided at the points of entrance.

This year, both sides of the stadium bleachers will be utilized by patrons in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines. according to MHS Principal Davey Jones.

Household groups may sit together, but 6 feet should be maintained between groups. Every-other-row seating will need to be unoccupied to provide for 6 feet of physical distance between groups.

Jones said graduates will be centered on the field and facing the west end zone and will be visible from both sides of the field.

“In order for our graduates to remain safe, we ask that all parents, family members, and friends stay off of the playing surface,” Jones said. “This area should be used only for graduates and ceremony staff before, during and after the event. We also ask that you do not gather as groups for photos after the ceremony.

“We appreciate your understanding and commitment to the safety of our graduates by adhering to these requests. We look forward to seeing you Saturday morning at Rattler Stadium,” Jones added.

MHS’ 2020 valedictorian is Brandon White and salutatorian is Jarah Cox.

Dierks

The Dierks High School is moving ahead with plans to hold a tradition graduation in the high school gymnasium on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Following the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidelines, the gym will only accommodate 290 attendees in the bleachers and 128 on the floor.

The plan will also include handicap seating, spacing guidelines for the graduates, school officials an speakers.

No person will be admitted to the graduation without a ticket.

Person over the age of 10 will be required to have a mask and there will be three entry points to assist with seating and social distancing. Designated parking areas will also be used that night.

DHS’ 2020 valedictorians include Kennedy Boeckman, John Cothren and Halle Mounts. Salutatorian is Savannah Morris.

Umpire

Umpire High School

Graduation

Thursday, July 16

6:00 in the gym

All Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

The 2020 valedictorian is Shasiti Faith Parsons and the salutatorian is Maddison Leigh Wright.

