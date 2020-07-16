Mineral Springs hires new principal

Hiring of a new high school principal and other certified personnel were approved by the Mineral Springs School Board in its regular session for July, Monday night.

The new principal will be Jondavid Amerson. Other personnel hired included Samantha Fant, reading, math and literacy specialist; Heather Hainen as elementary teacher; Paige Allen as elementary composition lab aide.

Resignations accepted included Clint Jones, high school principal; Hiliary Solorio, elementary teacher; and Katie Jones, elementary librarian.

The board approved the purchase of new lunchroom tables in the amount of $18,000.

Architect Craig Boone and Doyle Howard Construction were hired for a project that includes a new fieldhouse and playground area, and the purchase of 15 business lab computers and 100 Ipads for COVID-19 and distance learning.

The board also voted to renew the school’s consulting contract with former superintendent Curtis Turner, Jr.

