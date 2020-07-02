Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: The ‘M’ Word

YES, I AM STILL HERE looking out the window on Main Street, and I am immersed in some deep-thinking about political correctness.

Out in Crazyfornia, Native Americans are vandalizing statues of a Spanish missionary who accompanied the conquistadores that explored and settled the state.

In New York, the board of governors of Princeton University voted to take the name of Woodrow Wilson off a university building because of some allegedly racist statement he may or may not have made. Why was the building named after him in the first place? Well, he served as governor of New Jersey, and later was the President of the United States and was president of Princeton University. For goodness sake, the building was named for him because of all the noble and good things he did. (It’s a sure sign of the End Times that I agree with President Trump on this issue).

I am all for moving statues of Confederate generals to museums because I don’t want to idolize persons who warred against the United States of America. I certainly don’t want to see the statues vandalized or toppled. It took me a number of years but I understand why black Americans are offended by statues of the Confederate generals.

But to even have a conversation about the faces of Mt. Rushmore is — my opinion — crazy and excessive. I recognize there is another side of the equation, even though it is crazy and excessive.

Speaking of crazy, excessive and ‘political correctness’ …..

Because certain words are tasteless or cruel, decent humans avoid using the ‘N’ word,’ or the ‘F’ bomb. I’d like to add to those. There should be social ostracism for anyone using:

The ‘M’ word (for meter); or the ‘G’ word (gram); or the ‘K’ word (kilometer).

If I’m watching a TV show about a hardworking archeologist, and she says “We found this priceless gold Inca treasure buried about three meters below the surface.” I immediately change channels because I am offended by use of the M word.

Same with cooking shows. “In a counterclockwise motion slowly stir in 3 grams of pure beet sugar.” Nope. There are no grams or liters in my recipe box, and no recipes that use beets.

Wonder why NASCAR is so popular? It’s because the announcers never say “He rounded the turn at better than 150 kilometers per hour.” That’s why. The announcers use pure common sense. They say MILES-PER-HOUR which is obviously the best way to describe speed.

There is no statute of limitations on these offenses, naturally. And not everyone is as smart or modest as I am.

=—-= — =

THE GOOD EARTH. Someone please tell me about the little yellow wildflowers that have popped up by the thousands in area yards and fields. Just one bloom per stalk, and the blooms appear to be as big around as a nickel. They make quite a picture, especially with the dark green grass background.

Along with the blooms, there are scores of mushroom circles emerging, and lots of fire ant mounds. In fact, there is one fire ant mound in my yard that has a yellow wildflower sticking up from the center.

As I drove to church Sunday morning about 8:30, I realized that all of the little yellow flowers were gone. Oh drat, I said to myself, how do I write about this if I don’t even know the flower’s name?

But Monday morning they were back by the thousands.

=—-= — =

HEARD FROM. My old buddy, Billy Ray McKelvy, former mayor of De Queen and former general manager of the ‘De Queen Bee’ and ‘Daily Citizen,’ sent a picture of a bird nest with six bluebird chicks. All with mouths wide open and waiting for a morsel.

He says the chicks have now ‘fledged’ and moved on, and he has another batch of five eggs.

BR sez the house is built to North American Blue Bird Society plans available on the Internet. “I believe the design of the house is a big factor in our success.”

He and I are co-inventors of the Saline River Walking Stick, but it was mostly his idea.

Just mentioning the ‘Stick’ reminds me to worry that there might not be high school or college football in the fall.

Social distancing has a new application to the position of wide receiver.

But look at the bright side — the Razorbacks won’t lose again to Texas A&M, LSU, Alabamamama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Western Kentucky or Vandervooort.

=—-= — =

MY REAL, REAL, REALLY BAD NEWS. It’s about that Sahara dust storm that’s about to hit us. I just read an article that said the dust cloud was 5,600 kilometers long and 6,190 meters high.

The meteorologists should be taken out and severely ostracized.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. Another set of triplets: Signed, Sealed and Delivered. Stevie Wonder sang a song about them.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “The unthankful heart … discovers no mercies; but let the thankful heart sweep through the day and, as the magnet finds the iron, so it will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings!” Henry Ward Beecher, American clergyman and social reformer

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “Ninety eight percent of the adults in this country are decent, hardworking, honest Americans. It’s the other lousy two percent that get all the publicity. But then, we elected them.” Lily Tomlin, American comic and actress

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...