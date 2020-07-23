Howard County fair cancelled; livestock show still on

There will be no blue ribbons for jams and jellies, for artwork, educational booths.

There will be no aromatic hamburgers from the kitchen, and no midway with carnival rides and games.

With one important exception there will be no Howard County Fair in 2020.

The Covid-19 virus shut down most of the fair’s annual attractions and competitions, but the Junior Livestock Show and premium sale will go on.

Jean Ince of the Howard County Cooperative Extension Service delivered the bad news to the Howard County Quorum Court Monday.

She said that apparently the same conditions would apply to the Fourth District Livestock Show at Hope, the Four States Fair in Texarkana, and the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this year.

Later in the day, the extension office informed the newspaper that the number of Junior Livestock Show exhibitors and exhibits had increased.

Like this: Like Loading...