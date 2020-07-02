Fireworks still on for 4th; Stand Up event pushed back to November

Although the Stand Up for America program has been postponed, the Fourth of July fireworks display will be held at the Nashville City Park starting around 9 p.m., according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Reese.

“There will be plenty of room to view the fireworks show in and around the park,” Reese said.

The public is invited to watch the free display Saturday night, according to Reese.

Attendees who go inside the park may do so only if social distancing is observed and face coverings are worn, Reese said.

Stand Up for America is normally held on a date close to July 4.

However, it has been postponed until Nov. 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reese said the Stand Up event “will salute our veterans from 4-5 p.m.” on Nov. 7.

The Zac Dunlap Band will return as the featured entertainers, performing from 5-7 p.m. “playing mostly country with some rock and roll mixed in,” according to Reese. The band played last year as well.

Students who trained at the Zac Dunlap studios will honor the veterans during the 4-5 p.m. portion of the program.

The Nashville City Park plans to hold a two-day trade days event in conjunction with the Stand Up show, Reese said.

