Fire, explosion at Nashville Tyson plant under investigation

A boiler room unattached to Tyson’s main plant in Nashville caught fire and exploded around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to local officials.

The incident injured two people and Nashville Mayor Billy Ray Jones said two men were reportedly conducting an inspection inside the boiler at the time of an explosion. They reported suffered burns to their arms, legs and faces.

The plant’s boiler room was completely destroyed.

The following is a statement from Tyson Foods:

We’re investigating a fire that happened in part of our Nashville, Arkansas plant. Unfortunately, two of our team members have been injured and are receiving medical attention. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and first responders, who quickly put the fire out and helped our team members. The fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because we’re still assessing the situation, the further processing part of our operation will not run today.

Like this: Like Loading...