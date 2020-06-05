Virus cancels summer ball leagues in M’boro, N’ville

There will be no sporting events or tournaments at the Nashville City Park, according to the park commission.

The facility doesn’t have the staff in place to safely meet the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and requirements, the commission said.

Teams will be allowed to use the fields to practice as long as all ADH guidelines are met.

The commission will meet in July and look at state directives as members consider fall play.

The Murfreesboro spring/summer softball season has been cancelled, due to COVID-19. But the league is considering offering a fall season, beginning in August, with all the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines in place and if conditions allow.

Citizens are asked to go to the Murfreesboro Park and Recreation Facebook page and reply “yes” or “no” to the question concerning interest in the fall season.

Summer baseball and T-ball has also been cancelled in Murfreesboro.

The park is expected to be opened back up for team-oriented practices around June 15 with health guidelines in place, according to Robbie Crocker, president of the park board.

Those who already paid the entry fee for the summer seasons have the choice of a refund or rolling it over to next season.

For the refund, call the park at (870) 285-3904 and leave your name and the sport or sports that the refund is needed for and then a date will be set later for pick-up.

Like this: Like Loading...