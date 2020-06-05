UA Cossatot will host ‘drive-thru’ registration events

The University of Arkansas Cossatot will be hosting four drive-thru registration events at each campus on June 18 and 19 for students to enroll in classes for the fall semester and July four-week flex courses. Students will also have the opportunity to speak with advisors, ask questions, and request information in-person.

UA Cossatot’s Student Services department has been enrolling students in summer and fall classes since April online, over the phone, via zoom, and through Facebook. Registration will continue through these platforms, but these events will provide in-person advising and registration for returning and new students.

The college has organized a two-day drive-thru registration event that will take place at each of the college’s four campuses while following CDC safety guidelines.

The first registration event will take place on Thursday, June 18, at the De Queen Campus from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Drive-thru registration in Ashdown will take place that evening from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

On Friday, June 19, Nashville drive-thru registration will take place at Nashville from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., and the last event will take place in Lockesburg from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on the same day.

Visitors will need to wear a facemask and enter through the main entrance of each campus where they will be directed to the proper station. Returning and first-time students from any county can attend any event to register for classes held at any campus or online.

New students are also encouraged to bring a copy of their shot record, any placement scores, and either their high school transcript or GED scores, if they have them, as this will expedite the process. All students who attend a drive-thru registration event will receive a free UA Cossatot t-shirt.

UA Cossatot Director of Student Services, Suzanne Ward, said, “Since COVID-19 we have moved operations online by taking care of students via e-mail, phone, text, social media, and zoom, but we really miss our students! This event will provide an opportunity for students to receive the friendly one-on-one attention they are accustomed to while also ensuring that proper social distancing and CDC guidelines are followed. We are excited to help students, but also to provide them something safe and fun to do. We plan to have music, snow cones, and maybe some freebies to give away. We hope it will be a fun and productive couple of days!”

For more information about the UA Cossatot drive-thru registration events or to enroll in classes online, please visit UA Cossatot’s Facebook page, www.cccua.edu, or e-mail UA Cossatot’s Student Services department at studentservices@cccua.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...