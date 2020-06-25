The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

94 years ago: October 1926

The Rev. Z. D. Lindsay, representative of Howard County, desiring to find how the people of the county feel as to the cotton situation in the state, has announced that he will deliver an address on Main Street in this city next Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock, at which time he will discuss the situation.

Mr. Lindsay believes that some remedial legislation will be offered in the next general assembly and desires the attitude of the people of the county on the question.

(Adv.) Chevrolet performance proved beyond all doubt! Touring or Roadster $510, Coach or Coupe $645, Four door Sedan $735, Landau $765. See us now! Arrange to drive the smoothest Chevrolet in Chevrolet history. Passwaters Chevrolet Company

_____

46 years ago: November 1974

Old Washington State Confederate Capitol, is being restored as a frontier village within a 20-year plan developed by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

There will be a rerouting of State Highway 4 to permit a return to the horse and carriage and buggy, with board walks instead of sidewalks, sand streets, plus the restoration of early homes and businesses to recapture the 1840s and 1850s.

Among the sites mentioned for restoration were the blacksmith shop where James Bowie fashioned the famous Bowie Knife, the Old Tavern, the Confederate State Capitol, the Block-Catts house, the giant Magnolia tree and the Pioneer Cemetery, all in and around the city with a background extending to the Revolutionary War and figuring as the crossroads for pioneers into Texas and the West.

(Adv.) Joe’s Gro. & Mkt. 103 W. Dodson, open 24 hours every day. Midwest sour cream, onion dip or whipping cream 39 cents each, Golden Delicious apples 20 cents a lb., yellow onions 12 cents a lb., Holsum rolls brown and serve, 2 pkg. 89 cents, red grapes 39 cents a lb.

______

At the Heritage Gala celebration at Center Point in April 1986, riders recreate the 1868 troop invasion by Brigadier General R.F. Catterson’s men sent by a Reconstructionist governor to quell a riot Center Point natives insist didn’t occur.

34 years ago: April 1986

Howard Countians were with distinguished company Saturday – U.S. senator, a congressman, three present or former governors, a state senator and two state representatives and stumping for office was returned to its old-fashioned meaning.

Even some officials who escaped opposition this political year attended the Heritage Club event at Center Point, drawn by promises of a good crowd.

They weren’t disappointed. A total of 1,643 persons registered and at least 2,000 strolled through the community square at one time or other during the day.

31 years ago: April 1989

Columbus postmaster Charles Caldwell reported that fence posts were severed along land where he ranches in “this forgotten corner of Howard County.” Caldwell said county crews recently cut down a number of trees and fence posts as well as knocking down some fence.

He said he would have to replace about 30 fence posts and was considering court action against the county.

