The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

114 years ago: April 1906

J. M. Creech, a contractor, is working at his trade and building the new town of Dierks.

_____

91 years ago: January 1929

At the annual meeting of the Arkansas Bottlers’ Association at Little Rock Monday W. W. Wilson of this city was chosen president of the organization for the ensuing year. Mr. Wilson has been one of the leaders of the association for the past several years. Mr. Wilson and his son, Forrest Wilson, operate the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Nashville and De Queen, their plants being two of the most modern and sanitary in the entire state.

(Adv.) I will appreciate your subscription for Better Homes and Gardens. One year 60 cents, two years $1.00, phone 175, Freddie Ferguson

______

Nashville Scrapperettes 1973. (Front row, left to right) Sandy Reeves, Rita McCullough, Becky Jamison, Reba Spigner; (second row) Betty Hoelscher, Rosemary Spigner, Cherri Click and Connie Bagley

47 years ago: July 1973

A Nashville High School graduate has been named to the list of Outstanding Young Men of America for 1973, according to Doug Blankenship, chairman of the Board of Advisers for the national awards publication.

Rex A. Amonette, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Amonette, was named to the list of some 7,000 “young men of exceptional abilities and achievements from across the country.” Amonette was nominated by Hendrix College Alumni Association.

______

22 years ago: January 1998

Arrests began early this week in a wide-spread investigation of a ring allegedly responsible for thefts in excess of $50,000 from Tyson Foods.

Stolen were large truck tires and other items from several company facilities or from associated sites. Many details of the investigation were unavailable because more arrests are anticipated in a multi-county area of southwest Arkansas including Howard, Hempstead, Little River and Miller Counties.

Alicia Trotter and John Walker, members of the Mineral Springs High School band, performed with the Four States Honor Band in Texarkana on Saturday, January 17 as part of the 1998 Four States Band-masters Association Clinic and Convention.

Trotter, a senior, and Walker, a junior, were chosen for the honor because of outstanding accomplishments in competitions held across the state at the district, region and area levels.

Walker, who is the son of Nina and Frank Walker of Mineral Springs, played the tenor saxophone and was selected for first chair in the first band.

Trotter, the daughter of Linda and Larry Trotter of Mineral Springs, played clarinet in the Four States Concert Band.

Like this: Like Loading...