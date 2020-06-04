The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: April 1896

The White Cliffs Portland Cement & Chalk Co., of which Joe Kelly of Brownstown is manager, is now erecting a cement plant of 500 barrels a day capacity. From 600 to 800 men will be employed there.

Senator J. C. Pennix of Pike County is now serving as Governor during the absence of Governor Clark.

_____

94 years ago: October 1926

At the regular meeting of the city council Monday night the street committee was authorized to proceed at once with the grading of Main Street here, being instructed to secure the large grader and tractor of the county for the work. This is being done to keep the street in condition until the matter of paving has been more thoroughly settled.

According to the present plans at least one hundred of the local fans will accompany the “Scrappers” to Prescott Friday for their game with the “Curley Wolves.” The fans will go by automobiles, no arrangements having been completed for a special train.

_____

The Mulkey Hotel stood on the west side of South Washington Street.

It was built by Madison P. Mulkey in 1910. The building burned in 1979.

34 years ago: April 1986

Nashville High School junior Diondrea Starr has been selected for the UALR Summer Science Institute. The special program for gifted and talented students focuses on biology.

Fourth grader Martin Murphy sold 345 tickets to the recent Caddo Area Council Scout-O-Rama at Texarkana to lead all other Boy Scouts. He won a 19-inch color television set for his sales effort. Murphy also won a rod and reel at the event, which was held April 19 at the Four States Fairgrounds. He is the son of Martin and Jackie Murphy, and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 125 of Nashville.

CloseUp Arkansas delegates from Nashville High School included Ken Gregory, Pat Venable, Carla Cornish, Kim Hughes, Yolanda Coulter and Steven Myers. The six delegates were among 300 Arkansas students at an intensive one-day governmental affairs in Little Rock earlier this month.

Holly Garney was one of 13 students in the state selected for the two-day Close- Up Shadow program. She was assigned to Attorney General Steve Clark’s office.

____

22 years ago: January 1998

The Sydney flu, a new strain slightly different from the ones fought by this year’s vaccine, has spread to six more states as the nation enters the peak of the flu season.

The flu cases were previously reported only in California and New York.

The Sydney strain belongs to the same family as the Wuhan Strain, which is included in this year’s vaccine, but has a slightly different DNA.

The Centers for Disease Control believes the vaccine may offer some protection against Sydney.

