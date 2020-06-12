Stand Up event cancelled, fireworks to go as planned July 4

The 2020 edition of Stand Up for America has been cancelled

Nashville Chamber of Commerce executive director Mike Reese announced the cancellation Tuesday afternoon.

Reese said that the fireworks display will go ahead as planned. More details of the fireworks show will be announced.

The chamber had received approval from the Arkansas Department of Health to proceed with the program but later decided against holding it.

The Zac Dunlap Band had been booked as the featured entertainer for the program.

Reese said an event to honor veterans is under consideration.

Like this: Like Loading...