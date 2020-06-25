Shooting at Delight still under investigation, no charges yet

There are still no charges filed and the investigation continues into the shooting at Delight the night of June 9.

Three of the people involved – Dionne Coulter, 32, of Prescott; and Debbie VanCamp, 47, and Jeff VanCamp, 51, both of Antoine – were scheduled to make their first court appearances Monday but Pike County Circuit Clerk Sabrina Williams reported that Coulter’s court date has been moved to July 20 while the VanCamps’ date has been pushed back to July 13.

Coulter is expected to charged with felony second-degree battery while the VanCamps’ charges are expected to be felony breaking or entering and terroristic threatening and misdemeanor charges of third-degree battery and obstructing governmental operations.

Coulter, 32, of Prescott, who is black, was arrested the night of June 9 for allegedly shooting Dillon VanCamp, 27, who is white, of Antoine, in the lower leg during an incident in the parking lot of the Delight E-Z Mart.

VanCamp was transported from the scene with a non-life threatening injury. Coulter was arrested without incident and placed in a patrol car on the scene, which quickly grew to a large crowd with numerous law agencies converging at the convenience store.

The shooting also touched off a week of racial tension in the area and resulted in a peaceful protest being staged at Delight the following Saturday.

Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir said last week the incident apparently began earlier that day in Antoine between Coulter and Dillon VanCamp and Brian VanCamp, 22, also of Antoine. Coulter was reportedly visiting a friend in Antoine and had gone to Delight to fuel up when the three men crossed paths again.

During the chaotic scene at the store following the shooting, Debbie VanCamp and Jeff VanCamp allegedly entered the back seat of the patrol unit where Coulter was being held and assaulted him.

Chesshir also said last week charges are also pending against Dillon and Brian VanCamp for their involvement in the incident.

