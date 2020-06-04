Obituary: Zechariah H. Melson, 33, of Nashville

Zechariah H. Melson, age 33, went to be with the Good Lord, May 25, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

He was born Nov. 14, 1986, in Nashville, Ark., to Mackie and Malinda Melson.

Zech graduated from Nashville Area High School in 2005 and University of Arkansas in Hope in 2008. Zech was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was an extremely accomplished diesel mechanic for 18 years and an avid Crossfit athlete. Zech was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spreading God’s Word. He had a bright and energetic personality and he touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Zech reluctantly left behind his wife of 11 years Jessica; two handsome sons, Zechariah II and Jackson; his mother, Malinda Melson, of Nashville; brother Waylon Melson of Nashville; sister Stephanie Chambless of Hope, and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Mackie Melson.

Family and friends and invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Melson residence located at 2204 Pinson Drive Texarkana, Ark.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

