Obituary: Samuel Hamilton Rhodes, 72, of Murfreesboro

Samuel Hamilton Rhodes, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Jack Hamilton and Nenette Woolsey Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes was a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville, Ark.

In his earlier days, before the decline of his health, Sam loved to spend his time outside hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay Fox and Jackie Murphy.

Survivors include: his wife of 52 years, Linda Rhodes of Murfreesboro, Ark.; three gals, Tootie Brake and husband Brad of Nashville, Ark.; Samantha Keeney of Murfreesboro, Ark.; Rosie McGowan and husband Mike of Columbus, Ga.; one granddaughter, Paige Courtney Cooley and husband Todd, two grandsons, Andrew and Alex Keeney, two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gunner Cooley; one brother, Red Rhodes and wife Karen of McCaskill, Ark.; one sister, Charity Rhodes and significant Jim Hill of Nashville, Ark.; his little buddy Jo Jo; a best friend Harold Griffith of Cottonshed and Millwood as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m.; June 25, 2020, at the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville, Ark., with Bro. Don Jones officiating.

