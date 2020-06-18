Obituary: Reuben Stuart Ray, 76, of Nashville

Reuben Stuart Ray, 76, of Nashville, Ark., departed this life on June 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 8, 1944, in Hope, Ark., to Chester Reuben Ray and Willie Stuart Ray. He was of the Methodist faith and was self-employed owner and operator of Ray’s Appliance Service. In his healthier days Stuart was an avid outdoor adventurer and loved dirt biking, canoeing, camping and boating on Lake Greeson. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, crossword puzzles and golfing with friends.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Stanley Huffhines. He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Toyia and Jes Witherspoon and Virginia and Eugene Witherspoon, all of Nashville; and two sisters, Betty Huffhines of Hillsboro, Texas, and Fran Strawn and husband Greg of Nashville. He was Poppa to seven grandchildren: Ben Witherspoon, Zach Hupp, Trey Witherspoon, Beau Witherspoon, Reuben Hupp, all of Nashville, Josh Witherspoon of Conway, Ark., and Abigail Witherspoon of Nashville. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren who called him Opa: Landry Craven, Lily Cate Witherspoon, Caroline Hale, Ronan Hupp, Ava Witherspoon, Leiella Witherspoon and Owen Hupp as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and share memories on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Black Pearl in Mineral Springs, Ark.

