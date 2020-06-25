Obituary: Pamela Machelle Dillehay, 54, of Mineral Springs

Pamela Machelle Dillehay, 54 of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed from this life June 18, 2020.

She was born Jan. 23,1966, in Nashville, Ark., to Jerry and Helen Icenhower. Pamela enjoyed painting, photography, babysitting her grandkids, singing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful loving mother, Nana and friend who never met a stranger and loved everyone.

Pamela was proceeded in death by her father, Jerry Icenhower and two husbands, Phillip Ray Tucker and Michael Dillihay. She leaves behind her mother, Helen Icenhower; children Michael Chase Friend (April), Kelly Tracy (Michael), Chad Tucker (Kaylyn); grandchildren Braiden, Evie, Cathryn, Alexis, Michael, Forrest; one brother Kenneth Lynn Icenhower (Jackie); nieces Jeri and Molly and nephew Reid and a host of other loving family and friends.

Due to current health concerns with COVID-19, all services will be restricted to no more than 50 people in attendance and all who attend will be required to wear a facial covering. Any individuals who feel ill are asked to please refrain from attending.

Anyone who does not attend due to concerns, the family would like to thank you for your prayers during this time.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Corn Bridge Road, Mineral Springs, Ark.

Burial will follow at Bluff Spring Cemetery.

