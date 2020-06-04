Obituary: Margaret Inez Wagner Coppinger, 93, of Texas

Margaret Inez Wagner Coppinger, 93, of Wills Point, Texas, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1926 in Mineral Springs, to the late Farris Albert Wagner and Temoie Huffstutter Wagner. She was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone.

She a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Webb R. Coppinger; two sisters Pauline Dingler and Evelyn Tollett; and a brother, Dee Wagner

Graveside services were Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Cemetery near Mineral Springs with Bro. David Blase officiating. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

