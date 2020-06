Joyce Jay King, 57, of Nashville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at CHI St Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs,

Survivors include: her sister, Gearldine Funderburk of Nashville; two brothers, Samuel Roger Walston of Murfreesboro, and Coy Hatch of Warren.

There are no formal funeral arrangements. Cremation arraignments by Legacy Funeral Care and Cremations of Hope.

Like this: Like Loading...