Obituary: James Franklin Brown, 54, of Nashville

Jim was born March 24, 1966, in McGhee, Ark., to Franklin and Paula Warrington Brown. He was employed at Western Auto as a small engine mechanic. Jim was a giver and always doing for others, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, he loved studying history and philosophy, and he loved joking and picking at the kids to make them smile.

He is preceded in death by his father.

James is survived by many family members: The love of his life, his wife Darbie. They were married for 22 years, and had planned on getting really old together and sitting on the porch in rockers. His children: his two sons, Kael Brown and Ethan Brown; and his two daughters, Halie Steadman and husband Daniel, Brittney Almond and husband Gray. Jim was Papa to his six grandchildren, Kylie Dildy, Trigger Almond, Olivia Dildy, Scarlett Steadman, Ashlyn Almond and Colton Steadman. Jim was like a father to his brother-in-law, Chris Jackson, and nephew, Alex Jones.

Jim is survived by his mother, Paula Cruce and husband Ronnie of McGhee, Ark.; sister, Robin Cox of Dallas, Texas; and brother Sam Brown; and a host of other family and friends. He was loved by all and will be missed every day by his family and friends.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wilson Robison Funeral Home England, Ark. 501-842-3901. www.wilsonrobisonfhengland.com

