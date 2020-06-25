Obituary: Jack Conrad, 84, of Ozan

Jack Conrad, 84, of Ozan, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Alton and Madge Conrad.

He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith, and was a custodian and window-washer.

Survivors include: his wife, Nancy Conrad; and children Dale and Sherri Conrad of Lockesburg, Roy and Kim Conrad of Nashville, Kathy Conrad of Texas, and Wayne Conrad of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The will be memorial service via the social media platform Zoom on Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Nunley’s Funeral Home in Idabel, Okla.

