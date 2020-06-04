Obituary: Debra Ann Whitmore, 65, of Nashville

Debra Ann Whitmore, 65, of Nashville, died May 21, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late R.A. Whitmore and Vera Johnson, but was raised by her grandparents, Jim and Henrietta Johnson.

She was employed by Nashville Nursing Center in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Doyle Ware, William Walker, Melvin Johnson, Burt Henderson, Rex Henderson; and one sister, Essie Berry.

Survivors include: a daughter, Shalonda Whitmore of Arkadelphia; a son Montez Benson of Nashville; six sisters, Deloise Jones, Patricia Henderson, Gladys Johnson, Sandra Whitmore, Alice Louise Johnson and Sharon Trimble; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Snell Cemetery in Emmett. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

