Obituary: Charles L. Compton of Hot Springs Village

Charles L. Compton, son of the late Duffy Mack Compton and Coye Dell Compton of Nashville, Ark., beloved husband of the late Sylvia A. Compton, father to Charles K. Compton (deceased), Kathron Compton Covaleski of Alexandria, Va., and M. Scott Compton of College Grove, Tenn., passed away quietly, with courage and determination, on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Hot Springs Village, Ark., where he resided since 1992.

Charles was surrounded by family, including Kathy and her husband Jim, as well as Scott and his wife, Dee, as he passed into Eternity. Charles leaves behind his siblings Tom Mack of Pitkin, La., Bobby of Hot Springs, Ark., and Betty of El Dorado, Ark. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Joshua, Cameron, Ethan and Claire and one great-granddaughter, Willow. He was predeceased by his oldest grandson, Charles Taylor. Charles also leaves his “sweetie” of many years, Anna Nadine Morgan of Hot Springs Village. Anna and Charles enjoyed many years of joy and companionship.

Charles was a dedicated husband and father. He was a charmer and habitual flirt, loved by all for his wit, kindness, and mischievous nature. He loved to work in his yard, tinker with all things mechanical, visit with and look out for friends and neighbors, eat a great steak, and enjoy the beach. He was an active member of Barcelona Road Baptist Church and loved the Lord.

Charles was also a warrior, a patriot, and a contributor to the Greatest Generation. Drafted into the US Army during WWII, he fought in battle on Luzon, Philippines, with the 25th Infantry Division. Following the war, he re-enlisted and joined the 2nd Armored Division before moving to the Army’s Security Agency where he had a long career as an intelligence officer, serving his country tirelessly throughout the world during the height of the Cold War with the Defense Intelligence Agency and then as a civilian with the National Security Agency. Charles was the recipient of innumerable medals and commendations.

The family is grateful to Lance McClure of Home Instead and the extraordinary, loving caregivers there who made sure Charles was comfortable in his final days. Even to the end, he was quick-witted and engaging.

Interment will be at noon on Friday, May 29, at Cedar Vale Cemetery in Hot Springs Village. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Barcelona Road Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village in Charles’s name.

