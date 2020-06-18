Obituary: Charles Fowler, 89, Nashville

Charles Fowler, 89, of Nashville, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Pops Spur, Ark., on Aug. 16, 1930, to Luther and Bertha Townsend Fowler. He was a member and formerly a deacon of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro. Mr. Fowler and his family were the Pike County Farm Family of the Year in 1977 and he was former president of Pike County Farm Bureau for 13 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to Alaska. The love for his family, grandkids and great-grandkids never went unnoticed.

Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by his parents; wife, “one true love” of 63 years, Roxie Fowler; brother, Harold Fowler; and sister, Velma Fowler.

He is survived by three children: Marilyn Kennedy and husband, Ken, Dennis Fowler and wife, Teri, and Teresa Lumley; sisters, Dorothy O’Neal, Imogene Foster and husband, J.W., and Barbara Adams; seven grandchildren, Leslie Allmon and husband, Jeremy, Jeremy Fugitt, Brittany Christie and husband, Matt, Courtney Stinson and husband, Josh, Carson Hughes and husband, Colton, Josh Sullivan, Courtney Kennedy and Dustin Sullivan and wife, Jen; 17 great-grandchildren, Holden, Finley, Amos, Lane, Logan, Knox, Samuel, Blakeli, Kinleigh, Beatrice, Destiney, Courtlynn, Dylan, Brinkli, Brynnli (on the way), Layton and Maddie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Ark., with Bro. Charlie Williams officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m., Wednesday at Shiloh Cemetery, 9143 Hwy 82 E., Texarkana, Ark. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

