Obituary: Benjiman Franklin Bailey, 87, of Newhope

Benjiman Franklin Bailey, age 87, of Newhope, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at this home.

He was born on March 18, 1933, in Umpire, the son of Robert Bailey and Lydia McKee Bailey. On Nov. 26, 1955, he was married to Pauline Golden. He was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Kelvin Bailey and Benjiman Eric Bailey; his parents; and his siblings.

Mr. Bailey was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Umpire. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed hunting deer and coons. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Bailey of Newhope; four children and their spouses, Diane and Dewayne Smith of Benton, Audrey Simmons and James Drye of Newhope, Terry and Jeff Epperson of Daisy and Stanley and Teresa Bailey of Newhope; 11 grandchildren, Waylon Kersey, Crystal Greenwood, Amy McKinnon, Nicki Kelley, Cassie Prince, Brian Smith, Shawn Smith, Bobby Bailey, Seth Bailey, Raylon Bailey and Bentley Bailey; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with military honors performed by the United States Army Honor Guard.

Graveside services for all of his friends and family will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Athens Cemetery with Bro. Gary Welch officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Social distancing directives will be in place with no more than 50 persons at any one time in the chapel. You must avoid all physical contact and attendees 10 years of age or older must be wearing a face covering to enter.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

