No new details about shooting that left two dead in Mineral Springs

No new details are being released by local law officials about a shooting June 18 that left two people dead in Mineral Springs.

The shooting claimed the lives of Tyler Chism, 16, of Nashville and Jawara Stewart, age not available, of Nashville.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department reported that dispatch received a 911 call around 7 p.m. June 18 about two people shot at 415 N. Mercer St. in Mineral Springs.

Officers and medics responded to find a black male, Stewart, lying in the street with a handgun nearby. They also were directed to a man doing CPR on a white juvenile male lying in a yard at a nearby residence. Officers secured the scenes as medical aid was given by Pafford EMS.

The juvenile male was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival. Stewart was transported by air to a hospital where he died also.

The investigation and witnesses indicate that Stewart and the juvenile male were outside this residence in Mineral Springs along with others when the two eventually ended up fighting over the handgun in the yard near the street. It is believed at this point that both Stewart and the male juvenile received gut shot wounds during this struggle that resulted in their deaths.

The bodies of both Stewart and the juvenile are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation. This investigation is ongoing at this point.

