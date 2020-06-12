MS Lady Hornet standout signs up with SAU

Mineral Springs High School graduate Dakota Smith signed a national letter of intent last week to attend Southern Arkansas University on athletic and academic scholarship.

Smith will be a sprinter and javelin thrower while attending SAU. At MSHS, Smith was All-District and All-State in track her sophomore and junior year, and was the senior high district high-point individual two years in a row.

Smith trains with Latesha and Taylor Short and is a member of the Success Performance Track Club and has competed in several states including Florida, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, California and North Carolina. She has also competed overseas in Brisbane, Australia, winning silver and bronze medals.

Smith is also a two-time Junior Olympics medalist and a two-time USATF Junior Olympic All-American. She was also a member of the Hornet cheerleader squad and also received honors for her play with the MS basketball and softball teams

She was the class of 2020’s valedictorian, an honor graduate and a National Society of High School Scholar. Smith also completed more than 300 hours of community service during her senior year.

“Smith is the type of student-athlete that coaches can only hope to have from time to time. She sets high goals and expectations for herself academically and athletically, and she holds herself accountable for reaching those,” said MS Coach Connie Mitchell. “Dakota worked on her own time regularly outside of our practices, to make herself better. She is highly motivated and has a tireless work ethic.”

Smith’s off-campus coach, Latesha Short, added, “Working with Dakota over the last five years has been an absolute honor and privilege.

“She has become family to us and we could not be more proud of all her amazing accomplishments. We know she will continue that trend in the next phase of her life.”

Smith is the daughter of Misty Smith.

