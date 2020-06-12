MHS to go virtual with sports banquet

A virtual athletic awards assembly produced by the Murfreesboro High School athletic department will be unveiled this week.

“Our athletic department will be presenting a virtual sports banquet video on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. It will be shared on our district Facebook page and our school website. This video will present our team rosters, various pictures, and student athletes who received awards for sports during the 2019-2020 season,” said a social media post by the school.

MHS Athletic Director Marc McRae said that since a normal banquet was “out of the question,” that the video would allow for “giving a little bit of normalcy back, as much as possible.”

McRae said that he, Nicole Martin and Tyler Simmons would do the voiceovers for the video in “announcing” the awards.

He said that Martin was heading up the project and was doing “a really good job of getting some things in there for our kids.”

The video will include action pictures of the athletes, and McRae hopes that everyone will enjoy the effort.

“I hope it’s something the kids and parents can look back on … and while it’s not perfect, it is something you can hold on to and go back and watch at any point, especially for our seniors who missed out on a lot of things that would have normally gotten to partake in and be a part of.”

The spring team rosters will be included, but no awards given after all seasons were halted on March 12. Additionally no G.J. Floyd or Charlie Brown awards will be handed out this year.

“The path we were on in spring sports, there would have been a lot to be given,” McRae said. “Not just a chance for success within our own school and our own district, but also our classification in the state. We definitely had kids with the potential to receive statewide awards this year, and we just missed out on that and that’s unfortunate.”

